Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,712 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,712 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 593.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,742,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $30,868,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,950,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,425,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fluor Trading Up 1.1 %
FLR stock opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on FLR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.
Fluor Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
