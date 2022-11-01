Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,712 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,712 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 593.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,742,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $30,868,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,950,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,425,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Trading Up 1.1 %

FLR stock opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Fluor Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

