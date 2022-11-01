Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,393 Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avnet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at about $476,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avnet Trading Up 0.3 %

AVT opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

