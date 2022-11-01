Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes $105,000 Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.00. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $55.82.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

