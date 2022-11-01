Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes $316,000 Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 8.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter worth $236,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in InterDigital during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in InterDigital by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Trading Down 0.5 %

IDCC stock opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $74.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average is $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.07.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. InterDigital had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $124.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on IDCC shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

