Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 27044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CORT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.51 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,303,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,116.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,740. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2,286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

