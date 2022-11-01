Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Short Interest Update

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the September 30th total of 4,860,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on CLB. Morgan Stanley lowered Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.18. 7,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.94 million, a PE ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 28.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $628,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 67,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 32,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

