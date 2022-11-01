Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45 billion-$3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. Corning has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $451,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 6.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 11.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Corning by 28.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

