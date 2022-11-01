Cosmos Market Capitalization Achieves $3.99 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.99 billion and $324.73 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $13.92 or 0.00068179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00092284 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001746 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00025531 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000289 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006991 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

