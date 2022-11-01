CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of CoStar Group worth $37,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,070,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 77,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 68,029 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 169,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after buying an additional 76,771 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $82.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 96.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $86.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,696 shares of company stock valued at $356,628 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

