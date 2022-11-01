Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.4% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $502.50. 47,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $498.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,655 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

