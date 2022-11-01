Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives $82.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at $253,851.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,455 shares of company stock worth $1,583,602. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COUP opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average of $66.35. Coupa Software has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $247.49. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

