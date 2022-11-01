Cowen Cuts Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $35.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Cowen from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,046,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,765,000 after buying an additional 78,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems



Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

