Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 23.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 57.2% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Cowen by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Price Performance

NASDAQ:COWN remained flat at $38.62 on Tuesday. 846,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98. Cowen has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $39.93.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Cowen had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $268.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cowen will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Cowen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 12.40%.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

