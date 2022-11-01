Craig Hallum Boosts Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Price Target to $0.90

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Craig Hallum to $0.90 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of QUMU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.93. 4,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,130. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Qumu has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Qumu

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 58.17% and a negative return on equity of 146.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qumu stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.36% of Qumu worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu

(Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.