Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CMCT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.51. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.82%.

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana bought 36,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $919,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 163,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

