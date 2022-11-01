Credit Suisse Group Raises Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $116.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Allegion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America cut Allegion from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $104.77 on Friday. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $137.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. Allegion’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,007,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,674 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Allegion by 37.7% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,469,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,758,000 after buying an additional 676,606 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,707,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Allegion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,459,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,144,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

