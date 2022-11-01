Credit Suisse Group Raises Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $42.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.71. 4,654,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,853,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.55. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $57.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

