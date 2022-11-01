Credit Suisse Group Raises Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $42.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.
Carrier Global Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.71. 4,654,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,853,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.55. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $57.97.
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
