Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 49,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session's volume of 346,197 shares.The stock last traded at $14.71 and had previously closed at $13.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $908.43 million during the quarter. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 119.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Energy

In other Crescent Energy news, CAO Todd Falk bought 1,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Conner acquired 3,850 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,136.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at $98,549.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 79,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,408 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

