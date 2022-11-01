Critical Comparison: Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU) versus Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Vitru’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group $5.25 million 6.96 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Vitru $116.98 million 4.56 $13.09 million $0.59 38.76

Profitability

Vitru has higher revenue and earnings than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Vitru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Vitru 9.59% 10.33% 4.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Vitru, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vitru 0 2 1 0 2.33

Vitru has a consensus target price of $23.17, indicating a potential upside of 1.30%. Given Vitru’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vitru is more favorable than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Summary

Vitru beats Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Markham, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, vocational education, and health-related courses. The company also offers continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance, and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 8 campuses that provides traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

