Critical Survey: Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Proterra and Electrameccanica Vehicles, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 1 2 3 0 2.33 Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Proterra presently has a consensus target price of $7.21, suggesting a potential upside of 15.61%. Given Proterra’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Proterra is more favorable than Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra $242.86 million 5.78 -$250.01 million ($1.66) -3.76 Electrameccanica Vehicles $2.10 million 67.21 -$41.33 million ($0.58) -2.05

This table compares Proterra and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Electrameccanica Vehicles has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Proterra. Proterra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electrameccanica Vehicles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Proterra has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.4% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Proterra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Proterra and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra -38.22% -16.46% -11.84% Electrameccanica Vehicles -1,613.39% -29.25% -27.66%

Summary

Proterra beats Electrameccanica Vehicles on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications. It also provides turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. The Proterra Transit business unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets. Proterra Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster. It also develops and manufactures custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com, as well as through 17 retail locations. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

