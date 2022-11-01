Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOW) Short Interest Update

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $13,754,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Crypto 1 Acquisition alerts:

Crypto 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DAOOW stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,628. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08.

About Crypto 1 Acquisition

It intends to focus on the acquisition of a digital assets and cryptocurrency exchange, payment system, and/or related financial services company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.