CTC Capital Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.2% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 246,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 36,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 62.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.0 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,278. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $142.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.