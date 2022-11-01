CTC Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 435,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $309,000. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 55.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.08.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CB traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,055. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.40. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.48). Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.