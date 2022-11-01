CTC Capital Management LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Weyerhaeuser accounts for about 1.2% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock remained flat at $30.93 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,447. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

