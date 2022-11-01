Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 11,862 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $12,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,065,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,708,000 after acquiring an additional 117,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE TRV opened at $184.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.13.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,461 shares of company stock worth $3,097,934 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.