Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,012 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after buying an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,901,000 after buying an additional 1,243,159 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $118,243,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Progressive by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,350,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,915,000 after buying an additional 854,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $128.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.83. The company has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 91.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.66 and a 1-year high of $129.90.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,497.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $614,609.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,497.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,688 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,739 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

