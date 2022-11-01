Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,616,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.22.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.76 and a 200-day moving average of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.