Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

