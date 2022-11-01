Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 8,570 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 135.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 69.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.03. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

