Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDAY opened at $155.82 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $307.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.57.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

