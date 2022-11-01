Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 422 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 45,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Schlumberger by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 55,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 227,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.99.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $53.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.