Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 776 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,611 shares of company stock worth $7,993,641. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.87. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

