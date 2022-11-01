Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Lifted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,434 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after buying an additional 544,899 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cummins by 21.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250,062 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Cummins by 151.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 228,142 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,253,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.13.

Shares of CMI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,579. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.98 and a 200 day moving average of $209.83.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,036.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,340 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,079. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

