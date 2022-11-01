Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Short Interest Update

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the September 30th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 824,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,294. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $248.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.41 and its 200 day moving average is $210.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,340 shares of company stock worth $7,777,079 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lewis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Cummins by 1.2% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 3.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

