CVC Income & Growth Limited (CVCE) to Issue Dividend of €0.02 on November 25th

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from CVC Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CVC Income & Growth stock opened at GBX 0.84 ($0.01) on Tuesday. CVC Income & Growth has a twelve month low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.88 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 million and a PE ratio of 10.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.84.

In other CVC Income & Growth news, insider Richard Boleat acquired 10,000 shares of CVC Income & Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £9,700 ($11,720.64). In other news, insider Richard Boleat bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,700 ($11,720.64). Also, insider Vanessa Neill bought 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £10,602 ($12,810.54).

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

