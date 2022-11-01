CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Short Interest Update

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 819,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 70,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 91.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 30,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter worth about $868,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVI opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.45. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $43.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVI. TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

