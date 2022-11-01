CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of UAN traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.55. 252,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,496. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.61. CVR Partners has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $179.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 83.02%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAN. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $9,157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

