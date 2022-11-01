CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYBR. StockNews.com began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR opened at $156.91 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

