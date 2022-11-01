CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 422,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,863. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.74.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

