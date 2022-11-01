D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HEPS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 14,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,512. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 94.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

