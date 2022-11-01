DA Davidson Boosts Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Price Target to $21.00

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

BWB traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 85,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,357. The company has a market cap of $531.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $73,488.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,926,508.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $221,798 over the last three months. 21.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 69,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 82.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

