DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Dime Community Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $3.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.67. The consensus estimate for Dime Community Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DCOM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $105.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 14.63%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Mahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $688,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 328,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,316,554.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,923 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,956. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 41.6% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 204,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 60,060 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $1,807,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 9.7% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 16,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

