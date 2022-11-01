DA Davidson Increases National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target to $50.00

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at DA Davidson to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NBHC. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NBHC traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.96. 189,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,377. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58. National Bank has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $508,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,265,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,999,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 181,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 143,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,286,000 after acquiring an additional 123,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,886,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,457,000 after acquiring an additional 75,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.