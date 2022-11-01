DA Davidson Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $34.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.27% from the company’s current price.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 1.6 %

SHOP stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 32,297,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,927,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $176.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 154,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 77,364 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 18,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,457,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.