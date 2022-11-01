DA Davidson Weighs in on OP Bancorp’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OP Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

OP Bancorp Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of OPBK opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.60. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 131.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $946,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in OP Bancorp by 126,167.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 73,177 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in OP Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 120,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000. 50.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian Choi purchased 21,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $264,485.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,127,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,585,085.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 42,224 shares of company stock worth $514,911. Company insiders own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.72%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Further Reading

