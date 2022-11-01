Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $251.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.04. The company has a market cap of $183.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

