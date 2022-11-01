Dakota Wealth Management Has $3.32 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 555.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,485 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 18,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 28,880 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT opened at $96.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.90. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

