Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 631.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,459 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.30.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MO opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

