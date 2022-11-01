Dakota Wealth Management Sells 12,430 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,430 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $26.21.

