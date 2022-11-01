Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,148 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,255.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.65. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

